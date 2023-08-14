Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $27.92.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

