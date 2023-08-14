National Bank Financial Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$51.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$51.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.
