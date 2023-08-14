National Bankshares Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$38.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

CAE stock opened at C$31.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.82. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.68.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.1809026 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

