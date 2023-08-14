National Bankshares Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
