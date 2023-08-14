Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.5 %

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVC. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 99.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 53,435 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Further Reading

