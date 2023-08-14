NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $41.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004559 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.35047582 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $41,086,580.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

