Needham & Company LLC Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $190.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 35.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 116,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 42.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

