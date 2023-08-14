Nelson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,713,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

