NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Shares Up 3.9%

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Company Profile
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.
