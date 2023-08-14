New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTN remained flat at $20.90 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

