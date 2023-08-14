Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after buying an additional 623,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,712,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,980,000 after buying an additional 283,988 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

NWL opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.84%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

