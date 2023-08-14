NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $471.17

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $471.17 and last traded at $471.16, with a volume of 37823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $467.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.3% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

