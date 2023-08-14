Newport Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 1.8% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.08% of Humana worth $652,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2,315.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.89.

Humana stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $498.11. 205,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,278. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

