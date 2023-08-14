Newport Trust Co Has $74.03 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.41% of Waters worth $74,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 47,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Waters by 111.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Waters Stock Down 0.9 %

Waters stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.89. The stock had a trading volume of 95,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

