Newport Trust Co Increases Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $40,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 133,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,915. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.43. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.