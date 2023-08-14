Newport Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.28% of Teradata worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,294,000 after buying an additional 488,522 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 331,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

