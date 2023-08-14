NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 286,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NexImmune Price Performance

NASDAQ NEXI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 120,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,323. NexImmune has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexImmune

NexImmune Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $87,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NexImmune by 44.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.