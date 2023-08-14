NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 286,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NexImmune Price Performance
NASDAQ NEXI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 120,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,323. NexImmune has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
NexImmune Company Profile
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
