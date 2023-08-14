NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1,115.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 236,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 173,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,496,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,693,000 after purchasing an additional 309,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 33,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NEE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.63. 3,626,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

