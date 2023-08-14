Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,874 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $38,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBA opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

