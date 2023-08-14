Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $443.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.22.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

