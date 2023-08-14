Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $215.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

