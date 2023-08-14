Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 373 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,224 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,702. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $129.90 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

