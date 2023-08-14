Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.3 %

ABC opened at $187.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.