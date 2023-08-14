Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,417,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJH opened at $264.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.57 and its 200 day moving average is $254.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

