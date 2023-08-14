Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 133 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $204.13 on Monday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

