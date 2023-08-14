Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,332,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 782,182 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,760 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 828,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,798,000 after purchasing an additional 69,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

