Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $564.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,146. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,831,139 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

