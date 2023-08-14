Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 256,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 92,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $71.71. 343,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,598. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

