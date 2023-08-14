Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Takes $382,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 383,664 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 39,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,559,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $449.25. The stock had a trading volume of 936,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.48 and its 200 day moving average is $421.88. The company has a market cap of $347.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
