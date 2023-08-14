Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $215.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day moving average of $219.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.