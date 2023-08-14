Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $429.01

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $429.01 and last traded at $429.45, with a volume of 516275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.06.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.