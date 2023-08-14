NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

NWH.UN traded down C$0.28 on Monday, reaching C$6.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,839. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

