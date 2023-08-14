Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Integrated Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVOS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 2,942.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 789,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 1,282.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 269,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 78.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102,702 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVOS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.07. 6,739,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938,012. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.42. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences ( NASDAQ:NVOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

