Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novonix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novonix in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novonix by 6,798.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

