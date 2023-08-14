NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $36.66 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

