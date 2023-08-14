Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $9,685,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUE opened at $166.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

