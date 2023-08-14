Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVEI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Nuvei has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuvei by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

