Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $272.72 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.13 or 0.06271710 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00041950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04759611 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $6,487,156.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

