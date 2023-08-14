Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 1,887 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.31. 336,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $312.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

