Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 262,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,981. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

