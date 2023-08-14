Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 43,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 26.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,468,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,702,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 37,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

