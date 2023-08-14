Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 5,308 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.84. 331,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,088. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

