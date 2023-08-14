Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 518.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 179.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Energy Transfer stock remained flat at $12.76 during trading on Monday. 638,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.
Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.
Insider Activity at Energy Transfer
In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
Read More
