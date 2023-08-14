Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Down to $52.38

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.38, but opened at $51.00. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 65,097 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

