Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Damian Gumpel Sells 8,000 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $58.00. 1,049,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 50,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

