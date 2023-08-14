OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Marc Zenner Acquires 5,000 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Marc Zenner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $57,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,836 shares in the company, valued at $491,328.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneSpan Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,898. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $457.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 200.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

