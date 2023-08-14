Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 4,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,348. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

About Oragenics

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.