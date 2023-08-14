Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Oragenics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Trading Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 4,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,348. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

About Oragenics

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.