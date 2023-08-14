Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Up 2%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 4,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Orbsat Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

