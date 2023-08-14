O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee Sells 14,599 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $945.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,496. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $935.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $891.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

