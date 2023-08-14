O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,957 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,551,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,107. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $951.09. The stock had a trading volume of 62,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,838. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $680.00 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $935.52 and its 200 day moving average is $891.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.